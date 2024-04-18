Top track

Happy Snake

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bingo Fury

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Happy Snake
Got a code?

About

Bird On The Wire Presents
Bingo Fury

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Bingo Fury

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.