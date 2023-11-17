Top track

workfriends - Here It Comes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Workfriends + Fatberg + Recruitment

Two Palms
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

workfriends - Here It Comes
Got a code?

About

PERMANENT CREEPS PRESENT:

_

TWO PALMS OPENING PARTIES

_

WORKFRIENDS

_

FATBERG

_

RECRUITMENT

_

PLUS PERMANENT CREEPS DJ'S // GUEST DJ'S UNTIL CLOSE

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Permanent Creeps

Lineup

Workfriends, fatberg , Recruitment

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.