Polo by Knives Sept 2023

The End
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
An inclusive dance party and social event underscoring the cultural double entendre of the eponymous fashion staple. Polo blends rap & pop music aesthetics with high-brow electronic, trance, and techno.

Presented by The End
Emma King, Ren G

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

