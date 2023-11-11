DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Chase Shakur’s vision is both simple and unendingly ambitious. To put it plainly, the Atlanta-born artist wants to change the sound of R&B. On his new project, “it’s not you, it’s me”, the talented singer-songwriter transcends genre signifiers to conjure u
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.