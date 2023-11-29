Top track

Withered Hand & Darren Hayman

Night & Day Café
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.47

About

We’re delighted to be presenting a co-headline show featuring Withered Hand and Darren Hayman!

Dan Willson (aka Withered Hand) is a beautifully original songwriter whose work takes in grief, love, and elation. The music of Withered Hand sparks a heartbrea Read more

Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Withered Hand, Darren Hayman

Venue

Night & Day Café

26 Oldham Street, Manchester M1 1JN
Doors open8:00 pm
220 capacity

