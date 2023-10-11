DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dance To The Underground

Sidecar
Wed, 11 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
¿Buscas el plan más divertido para tus noches? No te pierdas la fiesta sideral que Sidecar te lía junto a CLARA RIGBY,  residente titular en Sidecar cada finde, para que vibres con su selección de rock, pop, jitazos y dance. Prepárate para cantar, bailar y Read more

Lineup

Clara Rigby

Sidecar

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm
200 capacity

