Zach Benson, Wild Love, and Tyler Meacham Live at Get Tight Lounge

Get Tight Lounge
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
Richmond
$14.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Richmond-based musician and producer Zach Benson pairs nostalgic, synth-heavy production with intros.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Get Tight Productions

Lineup

Tyler Meacham, Wild Love, Zach Benson

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

