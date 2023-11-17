Top track

The Cure - Friday I'm in Love

Friday I'm In Love / New Wave Party

Supersonic
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday I'm In Love is back !

Entre fièvre froide et nappes synthétiques, là où les lundis sont bleus et où les garçons ne pleurent pas, rendez-vous pour danser sur les meilleurs sons new wave post-punk des années 80s à nos jours !

Live Tribute à 1h du Ra Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

