The Hempstress Market

Ninety One Living Room
Sun, 15 Oct, 12:00 pm
Join us at Ninety One on Sunday the 15th October for The Hempstress Market eco pop-up. Plenty of green creatives and entrepreneurs will be promoting their environmentally friendly products and services to the public. Grab a drink from our outdoor bar and b Read more

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
250 capacity

