Swim Good at Berghain Kantine

Kantine am Berghain
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyBerlin
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Another birthday party :)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Swim Good.

Lineup

Swim Good, Stimulus, S!RENE

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

