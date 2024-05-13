Top track

Jordan Mackampa

MASH Cambridge
Mon, 13 May, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£18.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Metropolis Music Presents

Jordan Mackampa

Plus special guests

Jordan released his debut album Foreigner in March 2020 and a follow up EP, Come Around in 2021, and this year has seen him appear on tracks with Jords, Che Lingo and blackwave. He’s taken to...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends9:30 pm

