La Nuit Des Sorcières

Salem Bar
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€17.45

About

Nuit Des Sorcières | Pagan & Viking Night

Bordeaux - 4 Novembre 2023

► Eihwar - Viking War Trance

​​► Wegferend - Folk Onirique

► Saturne & Valfeu - Pagan Folk

► Kesys - Ambient Folk

+ Tirage des runes par Saturne (en début de soirée dans la limite...

Présenté par Black Speech Production.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kesys, Saturne & Valfeu, Wegferend

Venue

Salem Bar

296 Avenue Pasteur, 33185 Saint-Médard-en-Jalles, France
Doors open6:30 pm

