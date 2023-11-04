DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nuit Des Sorcières | Pagan & Viking Night
Bordeaux - 4 Novembre 2023
► Eihwar - Viking War Trance
► Wegferend - Folk Onirique
► Saturne & Valfeu - Pagan Folk
► Kesys - Ambient Folk
+ Tirage des runes par Saturne (en début de soirée dans la limite...
