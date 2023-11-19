Top track

Borracho y Loco

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marcelo Criminal + Laura Katze en Madrid

El Sol
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Borracho y Loco
Got a code?

About

El inclasificable e insustituible artista murciano Marcelo Criminal regresa a Madrid para presentar su tercer disco de estudio 'La Última Casa de Apuestas' en la sala El Sol

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Calima

Lineup

Marcelo Criminal

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.