NAKAMA NIGHT

Sala Zenith
Thu, 5 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
📍 @sala_zenithmadrid

🚪 Apertura: 21:30 hr

🕺🏽 Taller: 22hr - Bachata Versus @alonsoynoeliabachata vs @miguelysunsire 💃🏻

🎧 @djpieresencia & Dj Luis

🪩 Social: 23hr hasta cierre

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Independance Club.

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

