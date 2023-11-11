DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soft Lad

Patterns
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Native Not Native presents Soft Lad

SOFT LAD (aka Sophie Galpin) is no stranger to the music scene, having been either touring or in the studio for most of her adult life. As a musician, she is a multi-instrumentalist for SELF ESTEEM and SOAK, and pre Read more

Presented by Native Not Native.

Lineup

Soft Lad, Catty

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

