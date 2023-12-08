DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ACTION BRONSON PRESENTS: DR. BACHLAVA AND HUMAN GROWTH HORMONE - Presented by Murmrr x LPR - Live at Miami Beach Bandshell on Friday, December 8th, 2023
Catch a special performance from Action Bronson and his full live band
7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.