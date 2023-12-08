Top track

Action Bronson - Baby Blue (feat. Chance the Rapper)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Action Bronson Presents: Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone (Low Tickets)

Miami Beach Bandshell
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $53.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Action Bronson - Baby Blue (feat. Chance the Rapper)
Got a code?

About

ACTION BRONSON PRESENTS: DR. BACHLAVA AND HUMAN GROWTH HORMONE - Presented by Murmrr x LPR - Live at Miami Beach Bandshell on Friday, December 8th, 2023

Catch a special performance from Action Bronson and his full live band

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Murmrr x LPR
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Action Bronson

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.