DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il Big Star Comedy Club è la nuova casa della stand up a Roma. Una vera e propria cantina, dove i comici potranno sperimentare nuovi monologhi, pezzi inediti e battute che non fanno ridere, davanti a un pubblico di sole 40 persone.
Ogni mercoledì sera il
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.