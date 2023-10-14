DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jaj & the family hope + Bluegem

L'Alimentation Générale
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
→ Jaj & the family hope
Pop soul caribéenne, jazz créole...

Jaj & the Family Hope est une fable musicale en hommage à la Caraïbe et aux énergies queers. On chante sur du reggae, on danse sur du carnaval et du bèlè, on contemple en jazz créole : ainsi de Read more

Présenté par L'Alimentation Générale.

Lineup

JAJ & The Family Hope

Venue

L'Alimentation Générale

64 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

