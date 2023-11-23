Top track

Scustin + Nixer + Funhaus + Paris Blue

The Old Blue Last
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SWEEP PRESENTS: SCUSTIN / NIXER / FUNHAUS / PARIS BLUE

Scustin are purveyors of "Post - Funk". Which they create by blending humorous storytelling with a jazzy funk take on indie rock. Their sound was created by imagining what would happen if Viagra Boys,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Blue Last LTD.
Lineup

Funhaus, Nixer, Scustin and 1 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

