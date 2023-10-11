Top track

Sky Never Falls - Vico Deep Remix

Got a code?

Deeper's Club

Cadavra
Wed, 11 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

11 de Octubre, Deeper’s vuelve a Cadavra con un invitado especial para este evento en pleno centro. Vente a disfrutar de nuestra cueva con Ian Ludvig, Unai García, Vico Deep y Son.

Nos vemos, en Cadavra, tu club favorito.

Evento +18

Organizado por CADAVRA.

Lineup

Ian Ludvig, Vico Deep, Son

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

