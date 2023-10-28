Top track

Jerk X Jollof: Detroit

Big Pink
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyDetroit
About

DETROIT – Spooky season is back and we've missed you! Get your best costume fits on and meet us at Big Pink from 10 PM - 2 AM for a Halloween edition of Jerk X Jollof!

Costumes encouraged but not mandatory.

DJs: Blakito

Cuisine by Yum Village.

Cuisine by Yum Village.

Presented by Jerk X Jollof®

Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

Big Pink

6440 Wight Street, Detroit, Michigan 48207, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

