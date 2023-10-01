Top track

Freshers Festival 2023

Ministry Of Sound
Sun, 1 Oct, 11:00 pm
London
From £9

About

For the LAST Sunday of Freshers get ready to party LIKE YOUR AT A FESTIVAL!

Get ready for 5 unique areas for you to rave in, all in one night with the highest quality DJ's and hosts all spinning up tunes on the worlds loudest sound-system

ARENA 1 - HIPHOP

Lineup

Martin 2 Smoove, DJ Andy Purnell

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open11:00 pm
1200 capacity

