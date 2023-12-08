DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WILD UP: Andrew Tholl / Shelley Washington

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Two emerging giants of minimalism, and Wild Up members Andrew Tholl and Shelley offer new works, West Coast and World Premieres, and staples of their output for strings and saxophones.

Tholl and Washington build polyrhythmic architectures where harmonies Read more

Presented by Wild Up
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Andrew Tholl, Shelley Washington

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.