CIVIC

The Hope & Ruin
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CIVIC have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. On the heels of their acclaimed album Taken By Force released earlier this year on ATO Records, they are thrilled to bring their blistering live show back to the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
Lineup

Civic

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

