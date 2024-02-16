Top track

Death to the Landlord

Meryl Streek

Canvas 2
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£12.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Greyline & DHP presents

Meryl Streek

Canvas 2, Manchester

16 Feb 2024

This is an 14+ event, under 18's to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Greyline & DHP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meryl Streek

Venue

Canvas 2

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:00 pm

