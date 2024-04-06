DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Geppetto 201 - Compagnia Dimitri/Canessa

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreCatania
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tratto dal romanzo di Fabio Stassi "Mastro Geppetto"

regia Elisa Canessa

con Federico Dimitri e Andrea Noce Noseda

disegno luci Marco Oliani

musiche originali Morten Qvenild

produzione Compagnia Dimitri/Canessa

Le peripezie del burattino più famoso a...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

