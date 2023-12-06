Top track

Plaid - Do Matter

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Plaid (Immersive Gig)

The Old Market
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:15 pm
GigsBrighton
£24.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Plaid - Do Matter
Got a code?

About

The Old Market are delighted to present an immersive gig with the brilliant British electronic duo, Plaid.

Since the early 90s, the British duo have been steadily releasing an innovative brand of electronic music marked by playful melodies and tricky time Read more

Presented by The Old Market.

Lineup

Plaid

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.