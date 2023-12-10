Top track

Marconi Union - Sleepless

Marconi Union (Immersive Gig)

The Old Market
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Marconi Union are one of the most popular ambient groups to emerge during the early 21st century. Since debuting with Under Wires and Searchlights in 2003, their music has touched on downtempo post-rock and ambient dub techno, as well as untethered, shimme Read more

Presented by The Old Market.

Lineup

Marconi Union

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

