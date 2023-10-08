DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nata per te

Cinema Beltrade
Sun, 8 Oct, 6:40 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
V.O. italiano

V.O. italiano

Luca è single, gay, cattolico, dedito al volontariato e con un grande desiderio di paternità. Alba è una neonata con sindrome di Down che è stata abbandonata in ospedale subito dopo il parto. Mentre la sua infermiera le dedica ogni tipo di c

Cinema Beltrade
Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

