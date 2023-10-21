DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bruk Therapy - a night of musical celebration that embraces a harmonious blend of Soul, Jazz, House and Future Beats, with a special focus on the captivating world of Bruk / Broken Beats.
Brought to you by the members of Selectors Assemble - a collective
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.