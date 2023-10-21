DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bruk Therapy / Broken Beat, Bruk, Soul, House

Grow
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bruk Therapy - a night of musical celebration that embraces a harmonious blend of Soul, Jazz, House and Future Beats, with a special focus on the captivating world of Bruk / Broken Beats.

Brought to you by the members of Selectors Assemble - a collective Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

