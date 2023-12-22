DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dive into Gray Area's BLUE series with us! Join the Spanish sensation Yamil for a headline show on The Roof on December 22nd. Immerse yourself in the enchanting depths of melodic house and techno. More exciting artists to be announced soon!
This is a 21+
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.