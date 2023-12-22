Top track

Quiribi - Yamil Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BLUE: Yamil & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 22 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $24.72

About

Dive into Gray Area's BLUE series with us! Join the Spanish sensation Yamil for a headline show on The Roof on December 22nd. Immerse yourself in the enchanting depths of melodic house and techno. More exciting artists to be announced soon!

This is a 21+ Read more

Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients

Lineup

Yamil

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

