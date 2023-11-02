Top track

Block Boat N°9 : M le maudit, Josué, Maydo Club

IBOAT
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€11

Block Boat #9 : M le maudit / Josué / Maydo Club

Le 2 novembre c'est la rentrée des block boat et on commence très fort !!!

M le Maudit x Josué x Maydo x Jeebs x Jester

Ramène ton équipe on va faire tanguer l'IBOAT !

Ouverture des portes 19h30

Bar &

Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:30 pm

