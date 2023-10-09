Top track

Baby Queen: The Bedroom Sessions

The Bullingdon
Mon, 9 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £18.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Truck & A New View Music are excited to present another album launch event, this time for Baby Queen, celebrating the release of new album ‘Quarter Life Crisis’. Ticket and limited edition album bundles are available now.

Please support the artist by buyi

Presented by Truck & A New View Music.
Lineup

Baby Queen

Venue

The Bullingdon

162 Cowley Rd, Oxford OX4 1UE, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
400 capacity

