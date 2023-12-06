Top track

DJ Root Boy - Star 69

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Summit & Fatboy Slim

Club Space Miami
Wed, 6 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJ Root Boy - Star 69
Got a code?

About

Two of dance music's most acclaimed party animals lead a wild Basel party on The Terrace, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** The novel coronavirus, COVI* Read more

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
John Summit, Fatboy Slim, Malóne and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.