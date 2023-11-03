DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Emensia

Mona Lisa
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Emensia

Red Weather

For Lack of a Term

Alliteration

Young Heartbreak

RJHardy

All ages

Presented by The Meadows.

Venue

Mona Lisa

21 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
149 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.