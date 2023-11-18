DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BODY 'N DEEP 2023

Alcazar Live
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJRoma
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We are excited to introduce you the 3rd edition of Body 'n Deep, our annual House Culture Celebration!

Music, Dance, Parties, and Battles. The meeting point between House dancers and clubbing people.

Lace your shoes, it’s time to celebrate our freedom an Read more

Presentato da Live Srl.

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

