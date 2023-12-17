Top track

Footsteps

Modern Nature

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A meandering blend of bucolic folk, experimental jazz, and psych-tinged indie rock, Modern Nature is a project led by British musician Jack Cooper, formerly of Ultimate Painting. They made a strong critical impression with 2019's How to Live, which was fol Read more

Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Modern Nature

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

