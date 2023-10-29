DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween Party with the Blue Man Album Group, Gwen in Doubt & more

Zebulon
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
Los Angeles
$16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Halloween Party with the Blue Man Album Group (Weezer), Gwen in Doubt (No Doubt), The Cinnamon Boys (Neil Young) & more

Hosted by Nick Stargu (Birthday Boy)

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Chaki & Zebulon.

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

