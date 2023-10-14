DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Voci di Periferia x Ready Rock Dee opening Tusco

Mare Cascina Torrette
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11
Voci di Periferia ospiterà Ready Rock Dee da New York, in apertura Tusco accompagnato

dal 4 volte campione italiano di Scratch, Dj Ghost.

Saranno presenti gli artisti di VDP che si cimenteranno in un open cypher con ballerini

ReadyRockdee e Tusco sarann Read more

Presentato da Voci di Periferia e mare culturale urbano.

Mare Cascina Torrette

Via Giuseppe Gabetti 15, 20147 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

