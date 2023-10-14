DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Voci di Periferia ospiterà Ready Rock Dee da New York, in apertura Tusco accompagnato
dal 4 volte campione italiano di Scratch, Dj Ghost.
Saranno presenti gli artisti di VDP che si cimenteranno in un open cypher con ballerini
ReadyRockdee e Tusco sarann
