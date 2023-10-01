DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Urvashi Band

The Jazz Sanctuary
Sun, 1 Oct, 4:30 pm
GigsTwickenham
About

Urvashi Band live at The Jazz Sanctuary

Urvashi is a new exciting London-based collective,formed in January 2023. Inspired by the band's shared interest in traditional and modern musical cultures, drawing equally from Qwali, Arabic Tarab, modal Jazz and d Read more

Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Doors open3:45 pm

