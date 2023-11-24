DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Caravane Passe

Le Makeda
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La Caravane Passe est un groupe de musique contemporaine français, teintée de folklores tsiganes et nomades.

Les paroles du groupe abordent le réel du point de vue décalé du voyageur. L'univers visuel est très marqué, autant dans les clips que sur les cou...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

La Caravane Passe

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm
300 capacity

