Shoot From The Hip

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM

Shoot From The Hip bring their award-winning, TikTok-viral improvised comedy to the Clapham Grand!

Featuring chaotic games, epic scenes, and ever-so-slightly unhinged performances, their Metro, Evening Standard, and Time Out-re Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

