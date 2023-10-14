Top track

Axyom & Protokseed - Troïka

Dreamlights Origins II

La Suite Bar Clubbing
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsVallauris
€22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rendez vous le 14 Octobre pour la prochaine Dreamlights origins!

100% Techno Music

Line up

Protokseed

Odyze

Boticka

Silens

Lounjah

Ad Astra B2B Dictent Vroom

Infos pratiques:

Fermeture des portes a 2h

Foodtruck

Show light

Vestiaire sur place Read more

Présenté par Maison Sonore.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Odyze, protokseed, Silens

Venue

La Suite Bar Clubbing

2121 Chemin De Saint-Bernard, Porte 13, 06220 Vallauris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

