Rendez vous le 14 Octobre pour la prochaine Dreamlights origins!
100% Techno Music
Line up
Protokseed
Odyze
Boticka
Silens
Lounjah
Ad Astra B2B Dictent Vroom
Infos pratiques:
Fermeture des portes a 2h
Foodtruck
Show light
Vestiaire sur place
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.