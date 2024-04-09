Top track

Folly Group

Heliogàbal
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El cuarteto de post punk alternativo de Londres, Folly Group, actuará en la sala Heliogàbal de Barcelona el próximo 9 de abril.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Folly Group

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

