DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Degenerata!

Mosso
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ernesto Tomasini è un artista eclettico con alle spalle una lunga carriera nel teatro, nel cabaret alternativo e nella musica sperimentale, prima nel Regno Unito e poi in giro per il mondo. Come cantante ha un’estensione di quattro ottave e ha collaborato Read more

Presentato da DANAE FESTIVAL / Teatro delle Moire.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.