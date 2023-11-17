Top track

Terrence Parker - Something Here for the Club

Cookie Records w/ Terrence Parker, Kraak & Smaak

Le Mazette
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

⭐ COOKIE RECORDS & FRIENDS ⭐

La dream team Cookie Records rassemble la légende de Detroit Terrence Parker, le trio hollandais Kraak & Smaak qui s'est notamment fait remarquer avec leurs collabs avec le groupe Parcels ! Bolivard, Tonton Al, Pépite en Piste Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

1
Terrence Parker, Kraak & Smaak , Bolivard and 1 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

