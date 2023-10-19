Top track

Give Thanks

Heat House w/ AQ, Wemi, Mochi

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Thu, 19 Oct, 10:00 pm
About

HEAT HOUSE is an experience curated by AQ & Wemi to explore dance music from across the African diaspora. Taking in sounds from Afro House, Amapiano and dance music from around the world to ignite and irresistible desire to move your body.

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

AQ, Wemi, DJ Mochi

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

