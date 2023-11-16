DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Falling Moon #27
Thursday 16th November Falling Moon return to the Ivy House in Nunhead for a show with ambient pop artist 'lora', Brighton post-rockers 'Van Zon' and experimental folk outfit 'Kaspar Hauser' .
Expect to be transported by the unique sound...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.