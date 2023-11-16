Top track

FM#26: Van Zon / Iora / Kaspar Hauser

The Ivy House
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
£6

Falling Moon #26

Thursday 16th November Falling Moon return to the Ivy House in Nunhead for a show with ambient pop artist 'lora', Brighton post-rockers 'Van Zon' and experimental folk outfit 'Kaspar Hauser' .

Expect to be transported by the unique sound

Lineup

Kaspar Hauser, lora, Van Zon

The Ivy House

40 Stuart Road, london SE15 3BE
Doors open7:30 pm

